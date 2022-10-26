6th Annual Mobile Witches Ride

Get your bikes and broomsticks ready for the Mobile Witches Ride. This event is a fundraiser for Delta Dogs, which is an organization that provides veterinary care and spay/neuter services to the pets of people in need in Mobile County. The Ride is their biggest fundraiser and their 6th annual event.

So far, nearly 400 witches are registered for the festive bike ride! We expect over 500 participants.

The block party venue is hosted by The Blind Mule Restaurant, and Budweiser Busch Distributing is our sponsor once again.

The bike ride is an easy 3 mile trip through downtown. People go all out so wear your best costume!

The ride passes by Braided River on St. Louis Street, our primary beer sponsor. Stand here as a spectator for a great view and candy throws - and it’s kid friendly.

You can still sign up on Eventbrite until Friday at https://2022witchesride.eventbrite.com and at the event start beginning at 3:30pm on Sunday.

More details on the Mobile Witches Ride Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mobilewitchesride

