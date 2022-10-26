Baldwin County referendum election to determine commission oversight on private property

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The midterm elections are less than two weeks away and the ballot this time around is a lengthy one. Mixed in among all the offices and state-wide amendments is a referendum election in Baldwin County. Voters will decide if they want the County Commission to adopt ordinances related to public welfare.

It’s an extra item some Baldwin County voters will find on their ballot. In the upper right-hand corner, there will be a referendum election item. Unless you know the Alabama codes by heart, you’ll have no idea what you’re voting for.

Eligible Baldwin County voters will see the referendum election item in the upper right-hand corner of their ballot (Baldwin County Commission)

If approved, it would authorize the county commission to exercise certain health and safety powers in the unincorporated areas of the county.

“We don’t have any ordinances in place that would deal with certain things such as animal nuisances, noise nuisances, litter nuisances and that kind of stuff,” said Baldwin County Commission Chair, Jeb Ball.

Ball said the commission is doing its part to address complaints it’s received by putting it to a vote of the people. If passed, the county could write ordinances related to safety and health issues just like municipalities do.

“This is not an attempt for us to overstep our capacity of what we can do and limit people’s access to anything. It’s just a step in a direction for us to address some of the problems and concerns that people have been bringing to us,” Ball explained.

How far-reaching government should be where personal property is concerned is debatable. Rusty Morris lives in the county and will have a vote. He sees both sides but said there’s a fine line between what would be acceptable and overreach.

“I would not like them to come down and say that I’m doing something wrong that’s not particularly out of the norm, you know? Everybody’s got a junk pile or a burn pile,” Morris said. “Is that offensive to somebody? I’m not particularly a dog owner but I’ve got dog poop all over my yard. There’s dogs and animals and people all over so, I think it comes back to, if it’s bothering somebody else, you’re more than likely not doing the right thing.”

The vote only applies to those living in unincorporated areas, but because many of those folks vote inside city limits, more ballot variations that ever had to be made.

“There’s forty-three different ballot styles just for this so it’s a very arduous process that has gone through to make this happen and if you see the referendum on your ballot, then you’re eligible to vote for it,” said Ball.

Ball explained that neighborhoods in unincorporated areas who already have HOA regulations will continue to follow those rules if the referendum passes.

Aside from the referendum election, there are more than 30 offices and 10 statewide amendments up for a vote, so you’ll want to be sure to do your homework before hitting the polls November 8th.

