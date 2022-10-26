Caught in the Act: MPD seeking alleged thieves

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are hoping the public can help identify suspects in several alleged thefts.

In one scene outside a home on Gunn Road, a game camera capturing two alleged thieves walking in a yard and one of them is pushing a baby stroller.

Mobile police say the pair broke into a garage and stole numerous items.

According to authorities, it happened two different times last month.

In another incident, police say that man walked up to a truck, peeked inside, turns around in an apparent moment of contemplation, then hopped into the Ford F150 and took off. Unfortunately, the truck’s owner had left it running while he made a quick stop inside a gas station at Cottage Hill and Leroy Stevens roads earlier this month.

The suspect a big tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone who recognizes any of the three alleged thieves is asked to call Mobile police. Callers can remain anonymous.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.