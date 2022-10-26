Chelsey speaks with the actors from “The Really Loud House”

The Really Loud House is the brand-new original live-action comedy series based on the Emmy Award-winning animated show The Loud House, which follows 12-year-old Lincoln Loud (Wolfgang Schaeffer) as he goes on new adventures in the town of Royal Woods with his best friend Clyde McBride (Jahzir Bruno), while also navigating the chaos of living in a family with ten sisters. Being in between five older sisters and five younger sisters, Lincoln has learned that surviving the Loud household means staying a step ahead. He’s the man with a plan, always coming up with a way to get what he wants or deal with a problem, even if things inevitably go wrong. Being the only boy comes with some perks, but it also means he sometimes gets a little too much attention from his sisters. They mother him, tease him and use him as the occasional lab rat, but he loves them and is always willing to help out if they need him. In the premiere episode, “The Macho Man with the Plan,” Lincoln is excited to stay up late with his best friend Clyde to watch the RIP Hardcore Midnight Marathon, but his plans are ruined when his dad institutes an early curfew. They come up with the idea to use the Loud sisters to get Dad out of the house to celebrate his half-birthday, but just as they think their plan worked, Lisa’s robot Todd malfunctions and Lincoln must decide what being a good man is really about. Originally from Los Angeles, Wolfgang Schaeffer has spent much of his life living in different cities around the world as part of his traveling entertainment family. He knew that he wanted to be an actor the moment he visited his first film set and quickly booked his first role guest starring in an episode of CBS’s Criminal Minds.When not acting, Wolfgang can often be seen spending his free time drawing, playing video games and solving Rubik’s Cubes, with his personal best solve time being only 33 seconds, as well as practicing Taekwondo, which he currently has a second degree black belt. Jahzir Bruno stars as Clyde McBride, Lincoln’s partner in crime. Born and raised in Atlanta, Jahzir is best known for his breakout role as Hero Boy in HBO Max’s The Witches, for which he was nominated for “Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture” at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards. He can also be seen in the film The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, as well as episodes of FX’s Atlantaand Crackle’s The Oath. When not acting, Jahzir enjoys spending his free time playing video games with his friends, swimming or visiting amusement parks.

