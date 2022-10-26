Doctors already seeing an increase of flu and RSV cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s already been a very busy and unusual flu season for USA Health.

“Typically this time of year we don’t see that many cases of RSV and Influenza,” said Dr. Benjamin Estrada.

Dr. Benjamin Estrada with USA Health says their flu infections went from 3% at the beginning of October to 12% as of last Friday. RSV infections are up to 11.5%.” Other respiratory viruses are also going around.

“We’re also seeing a high number of patients with two other viruses that we typically don’t see this time of year,” added Estrada.

The surge in infections could be thanks in part to fewer COVID measures as well as the spread of COVID during the pandemic.

“Very low numbers of RSV and Influenza over the last two years which means a lot of people did not get the seasonal exposures to these viruses,” said Estrada.

Dr. Estrada says doctors are paying special attention to children who are infected by RSV. Especially those under one-year-old.

“Their airwaves are significantly smaller than the airwaves of an adult so those airwaves get inflamed more significantly,” said Estrada.

Which is why he’s urging parents to be careful as we move through the fall

“They should consider to get their flu vaccination,” said Estrada. “Number two, if your child is sick please do not send them to school, or daycare or trick or treating.”

Dr. Estrada did say that they aren’t seeing a significant amount of COVID cases but they are monitoring things just in case. He also urges parents who have a sick child to wear a mask while taking care of them to keep themselves from getting sick.

