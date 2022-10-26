Eastern Shore Art Center hosts Plein Air Fairhope

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Plein air painting is the act of painting outdoors. The method contrasts with studio painting or academic rules that might create a predetermined look.

Adrienne Clow and Reanna Watson sat down with FOX10′s Lee Peck to discuss the Eastern Shore Art Center’s upcoming event and exhibit, Plein Air Fairhope.

The event takes place Oct. 31 through Nov. 5 and will feature 60 artists set up around the Fairhope downtown area and bay painting the surrounding scenes. Each artist may submit two pieces done during the week to the exhibit, which opens at First Friday Art Walk on Nov. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can participate in Plein Air Fairhope as an artist, student, patron, or audience member.

Plein Air Fairhope

Oct. 29, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: “Basics of Plein Air” Workshop with John Halliday (Dauphin Island Paint Out award winner)

Oct. 31 – Nov 4, 2022: Plein Air Fairhope Paint Out – Painters will paint the town from sunrise to sunset

Nov. 4, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Plein Air Fairhope Exhibit opening at November Art Walk

Nov. 5, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Plein Air Fairhope Quick Draw – Join the Plein Air Fairhope artists at the Fairhope Pier and try your hand at Plein Air painting

Nov. 5, 2022, noon to 1 p.m. – Join PAF Judge Jeanette Herron for a Gallery Talk and Judge’s Notes ($15 per ticket)

