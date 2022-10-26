Advertise With Us
Evergreen man killed in ATV accident north of Repton

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
REPTON, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, has claimed the life of an Evergreen man.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Roderick D. Dennis, 41, was fatally injured when he came off the back of the 2022 Honda Rubicon (ATV), on which he was a passenger. The driver of the ATV, Willie D. Barkley, 43, of Monroeville stopped the ATV once Dennis came off the back.

Dennis was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Old Stage Road, approximately six miles north of Repton, in Conecuh County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

