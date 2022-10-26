Expect another shot at rain Saturday

(WALA) - The expected rainfall did little to help with the dry conditions. Most areas saw around 0.1 of an inch of rain or less Tuesday. It will take a more significant rain system to pull us out of the drought situation. We have another shot at scattered rain Saturday.

In the meantime, expect clearing skies and dry conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. The cooler mornings will return with lows in the 50s. The days will be sunny with highs in the mid-to upper 70s.

The tropics are fairly active in the Atlantic. We are watching one system near Bermuda that has a low chance of developing into a short-lived depression or storm. We are also watching an area of clouds north of Puerto Rico that has a low risk of development. We do not expect local impacts from either system.

