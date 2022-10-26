Greater Gulf State Fair hires workers to help set up before opening day Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are just a few days away from the Greater Gulf State Fair kicking off in Mobile.

Officials put out a call for help on Facebook, looking for workers to help set everything up before all the fun begins.

Lots of folks lined up early, ready to work. Everyone was asked to be at The Grounds, at 10 a.m. sharp. Many people showed up two hours early.

FOX10 spoke to a few people in line who said they wanted to be early since it was first come-first served.

“They said first-come-first-served. To get to a job you got to be early,” said Jeffery Wanamaker.

We are told this will be a two-day job with the longest work day being on Thursday.

Fair officials said before they start, the new workers will go through training, and work with skilled, professionals along the way.

The hiring company, North American Midway Entertainment said their top priority is safety. Protective steel-toe shoes and a hard hat were required as workers help set up rides.

Organizers said they do this hiring process every year and are thrilled about Wednesday morning’s turnout, hiring over 80 people for the job.

“That makes me feel good. For years we’ve been coming here and they’ve been helping us set up our carnival and helping us get it ready to go, and the same thing for tear down,” said an official from North American Midway Entertainment.

The Greater Gulf State Fair kicks off this Friday and lasts through November 6th.

Tickets are still available. To purchase click here.

