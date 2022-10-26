Gulf Coast Spotlight: Fairhope Brewing Company Pet Adoption and Beer Release

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Sunday, October 30, Fairhope Brewing is hosting its annual pet adoption in celebration of the release of our Rescue Dog Red Ale.

Here’s what they sent us about the event:

This is our 10th year releasing the beer and we decided to do some thing a little bit different. We had a contest this summer on social media and let our fans nominate their rescue dogs to be featured on the limited edition can. We had more than 400 entries. Forrest, a rescue from Daphne, with a hilarious story, was our winner with the most votes on social media, and he couldn’t be cuter.

While the event is the official launch of the beer, it will be available all fall long across Mobile in Baldwin County. A portion of the proceeds from the event and the beer benefit the Baldwin Humane society.

https://www.fairhopebrewing.com/

https://www.baldwinhumane.org/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.