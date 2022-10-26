Advertise With Us
Gulf Coast Waterfront Rescue locations in need of donations

By Joe Emer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waterfront Rescue Mission President Clay Romano and Waterfront of Mobile Director Jim Langston joined us on Studio10 to talk about a great need right now for donations.

The Waterfront locations are in dire need of canned food and cash donations to help feed the less fortunate in our area.

Click on the interview link to learn more about the Waterfront locations and how you can help.

Waterfront Rescue Mission

Admin-350 W. Herman St.

Pensacola, FL 32505

Mobile campus- 279-A N. Washington Ave.

Mobile, AL 36603

www.waterfrontmission.org

