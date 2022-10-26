Halloween Treats: Mini Cakes and Mummy Pretzels

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have ever seen those Halloween cake pans or molds at the store, this is one way to use them.

Mini Cakes

Frosting

Halloween cake pan

Cake Mix

3 eggs

½ oil

1 cup water

Combine eggs, oil, water, and cake mix together. Bake in oven at 350 degrees. This cake mold only needed 20 minutes to bake. Frost the cake and decorate.

Mummy Pretzels

Pretzel sticks

Meltables

Sprinkles

Melt chocolate in microwave for 30 second intervals.

Then dip the pretzel into the chocolate.

Add Sprinkles

---

