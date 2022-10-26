The Magical Pantry helps make memories in the kitchen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Magical Pantry is a new way to get your kids involved in the kitchen.

With fall routines back in play, many families are looking for bonding time amongst the hectic school-year schedule. One place to create those lasting memories is in the kitchen, but according to The New York Times, a majority (54%) of parents are on the hunt for easy recipes to make with their kids. That said, what better way to introduce kids to the kitchen than a fun and interactive experience.

The Magical Pantry – This one-of-a-kind digital experience makes kids a natural part of the cooking process. Dana and Sara Kate guide us through The Magical Pantry – from creating a custom kid-friendly hero avatar and discovering various recipes, to learning basic kitchen skills and exploring unique fables.

This interview is provided by Kerrygold.

