Mobile County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Chickasaw murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -18-year-old Joseph Timmons is now wanted for a shocking crime last Friday. Investigators say Timmons is responsible for the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says Bohannon was killed in broad daylight at Paul Divine park in Chickasaw while children were playing nearby.

“It’s obviously disturbing that a crime like this would take place in a public park in daylight hours, said Sgt Matthew Peak. “The citizens aren’t going to tolerate a crime like this at any time.”

Timmons now faces a murder charge for Bohannon’s death in addition to two robbery 1st charges.

“There was a female who was present who he robbed along with the decedent,” added Peak.

This isn’t Timmons’ first run-in with law enforcement. According to jail records, the 18-year-old has spent about five months behind bars after being booked into Metro Jail three different times this year. Including back in August when he was arrested for a probation violation. He was released just three weeks ago before picking up his most serious charge.

“It’s quite a significant jump in charges and unfortunately the youth you see committing these crimes need to be held accountable,” said Peak.

Investigators believe Timmons is still in the Mobile area. They hope someone can help get him off the streets soon.

“To have an 18-year-old man who is out on probation for other crimes armed and now commits the crime of murder,” said Peak. “That should be troubling to the community.”

Investigators consider Timmons armed and dangerous. If you know where he is you’re urged to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.