Dryer fire breaks out at B.C. Rain HS

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a dryer fire at B.C. Rain High School on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Firefighters received the call around 9 p.m. The fire has been put out and fans are being used to clear out smoke.

No injuries have been reported.

FOX10 will have more information as it becomes available.

