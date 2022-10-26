Advertise With Us
Dryer fire breaks out at B.C. Rain HS

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a dryer fire at B.C. Rain High School on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Firefighters received the call around 9 p.m. The fire has been put out and fans are being used to clear out smoke.

No injuries have been reported.

FOX10 will have more information as it becomes available.

