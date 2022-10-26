Mobile mourning the loss of the “Meat Boss,” Benny Chinnis

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is mourning the Meat Boss. The restaurant announced Monday that its owner, Benny Chinnis lost his battle with cancer.

His wife Dara described him as hard-working with a big heart.

“He was huge. Just larger than life. He was very giving. He was a friend to everybody. Basically, a family member to everybody. He saw everybody who walked through that front door to the restaurant as family,” Dara Chinnis said.

Known as “Mrs. Meat Boss”, Dara worked alongside her husband every day. And she said it was never a dull moment.

“We had tons of fun every day. It’s hard to come up with just one memory because he just made it fun. He made it memorable every day. There was something funny every day,” Chinnis said.

And in this time of grieving, she said the support from the employees and from the community has been wonderful.

“He loved Mobile. This was huge for him to make an impact in Mobile because he cared about it so much. It’s huge to know how much support we have because it keeps us going,” Chinnis said.

The restaurant will be closed on Saturday for the funeral service. It will be held at Cottage Hill Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.