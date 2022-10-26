MPD investigating shooting in connection with alleged burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting in connection with an alleged burglary.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a burglary in progress on North Ann Street, near Springhill Avenue.

FOX10 News has been told the suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. It remains unclear who pulled the trigger.

Mobile police issued the following statement:

“At this time, we can confirm officers responded to a burglary in progress at the 100 block of North Ann Street. The subject was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. No additional details at this time.”

FOX10 will have more information as it becomes available.

---

