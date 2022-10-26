Off-duty Chickasaw officer injured following incident at I-65 Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Chickasaw police officer is recovering after an altercation at the Walmart on I-65 Service Road. According to Chickasaw police, the off-duty officer was working a side job at Walmart Wednesday when he confronted a woman for allegedly shoplifting.

The suspect was allowed to call a family member and according to police, she called her father.

When the father got to the store, he got into an argument with the officer that eventually turned physical.

The officer used pepper spray, but somewhere in the incident, it was used against him. The alleged shoplifter also got involved as well, according to authorities.

The officer suffered bruises and minor lacerations, and is expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday night.

