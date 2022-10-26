Plea bargain in Mobile capital murder case offers both sides certainty

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A mid-trial plea bargain in the capital murder trial of Markeise Kardell Caldwell on Wednesday offers certainty to both sides in the high-stakes death penalty case.

Caldwell’s plea resulted in an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.

For the defense, Caldwell’s guilty plea guarantees he will not be executed. Prosecutors on the other hand ensure the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison.

“We made a decision that the most important thing was for him never to get out,” Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker said. “And the only way we could guarantee that was if he had been pled guilty to capital murder. There’s a possibility if we’d gone forward, the jury would have the option of finding him guilty of a lesser-included offense.”

Defense attorney Jason Darley acknowledged that the case presented a difficult set of facts involving the violent death of a helpless victim.

“This is a case where there were no winners,” he said. “But at the end of the day, somebody’s life was saved rather than continuing a cycle of killing.”

The trial had been the first in which Mobile County prosecutors sought the death penalty since before the COVID-19 pandemic. There are several other death penalty cases pending, including one involving alleged cop killer Marco Perez.

Caldwell, 29, was babysitting his then-girlfriend’s children at Azalea Point Apartments on May 3, 2018. The woman was pregnant with Caldwell’s child and working 12-hour shifts removing asbestos, according to testimony.

Prosecutors alleged that Caldwell punched 4-month-old Kendrick Cole and repeatedly slammed his head against the floorboard of a bed. Then he tried to cover it up; the child did not get medical attention for three days, prosecutors alleged. The baby died on May 6, 2018, in a helicopter en route to the University of South Alabama’s University Hospital.

Walker said Caldwell told police he was angry but never fully explained his actions.

“I don’t think there is any logical reason for an evil act like that,” he said.

For the defense, preventing the death penalty was the top priority. Darley said the fact that his client killed the baby was not in dispute.

“The whole case was really not about a whodunnit or what happened,” he said. “It was the state was going to prove that the child died and that, unfortunately, Mr. Caldwell was responsible for that. It was just the level of culpability.”

Caldwell essentially confessed to killing the child after his arrest in 2018. He also told reporters he had been “over-drinking.” His other lawyer, Bucky Thomas, said that would have been part of the defense had the trial continued.

“He had some psychological issues, some substance abuse issues, alcohol issues, that all went to this specific intent that’s required for a capital murder case,” he said.

Darley said Caldwell “had never been in trouble, came from a stellar family of good people.” He said his client was living a normal life when, “through no fault of his own,” he suffered a gunshot during a botched robbery in 2014. He said that triggered post-traumatic stress disorder.

Darley and Thomas said Caldwell’s psychological problems were not severe enough to warrant an insanity defense. But he said they were a mitigator factor in the issue of whether the defendant could form a specific intent to murder the baby.

“There was this evidence presented and brought forth that, you know, he had these demonic ideations,’ Thomas said. “I mean, it was it was some far-out stuff there.”

Walker said the plea brings with it certainty of punishment.

“It takes away the possibility of appeal,” he said. “So it has it definitely has some benefits.”

