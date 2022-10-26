Prichard breaks ground for lighting, beautification project

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard broke ground Tuesday on a project to improve lighting and help beautify the city with the Wasson Avenue lighting, beautification, stormwater and litter abatement program.

The city wants to clean up the area first. Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner called on everyone to pitch in.

“Let’s stop the littering. Let’s have pride. I don’t care what city you live in. I don’t care where you come from. Let’s have pride from where you are,” he said.

Leaders said it is the beginning of a brighter day in District 2.

