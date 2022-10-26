Recipe: Pumpkin Brownies

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer, Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 box brownie mix

1 cup pure pumpkin purée

2 eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1/3 cup white chocolate chips

1/3 cup chopped pecans

2 tbsp. brewed coffee

1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

2 tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

STEPS:

In a large bowl stir together brownie mix, eggs, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, and brewed coffee. Stir in white chocolate chips and pecans.

In a separate bowl combine pumpkin purée, sugar, and pumpkin pie spice.

Spray an 8x8 baking dish with non stick spray. Pour 3/4 of the brownie batter in the baking dish. Spread out evenly. Dollop the pumpkin purée mixture over the top of the brownie batter. Pour the remaining 1/4 brownie batter over the pumpkin. Use a butter knife to swirl the batter in different directions to make a pretty design.

Bake at 325 degrees for 35-45 minutes until set. Allow to cool and cut. Store in a sealed container at room temperature.

---

