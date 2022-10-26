Weekend rain possible

(WALA) - Things stay dry and cool in the short term, with a really good chance of rain returning for the weekend. Scattered showers should develop late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

A slow moving low pressure system will bring us an elevated chance of rain throughout the day Saturday. We expect 1 to2 inches of rain in most areas.

In the meantime, expect clear skies and dry conditions on your Thursday. The cooler mornings will return with lows in the upper 40s Thursday morning. The days will be sunny with highs in the mid-to upper 70s.

The tropics are fairly active in the Atlantic. We are watching an elongated trough in the southwestern Atlantic. We do not expect local impacts from this system.

