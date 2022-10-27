MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The 38th annual Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival is the oldest festival of its kind in the U.S.

It runs November 3-13, 2022. Taking place in 22 venues from Silverhill, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, AL, across Perdido Key and into downtown Pensacola over the ten nights and eleven days. Headquarters (and birthplace) for the festival is the World-Famous Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, but venues include restaurants (Lulu’s, Sunset Cork Room, The Point, Tacky Jack’s) an art gallery (Coastal Arts Center/Orange Beach. Thurs Nov 10 @ 7pm), a church featuring a bluegrass gospel concert (St. Andrew by the Sea/Gulf Shores/Sun Nov 6 @ 3pm), and the Perdido Beach Resort – for example. Over 200 songwriters from all over the world (Belgium, Norway, Great Britain and more) will perform their original compositions and tell the stories behind how the songs came to be. Most in up close, intimate settings.

This year’s festival is dedicated to founder, Joe Gilchrist who passed away in May of this year. A Flora-Bama co-owner, Joe did so many things in the community for so many, and particularly for people in the music business (songwriters and musicians). Country Music Hall of Fame member and great friend of the festival, Dean Dillon said of Joe, “No one has done more for songwriters than Joe.” Joe was recognized in August by the Nashville Songwriters International Association for his contributions to the songwriting business.

www.frankbrownsongwriters.com

