Boo at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is hosting Boo at the Zoo this weekend.

Boo at the Zoo presented by Exit Realty of Gulf Shores

Saturday, October 29, 2022

9 am – 12 pm

Included with regular Zoo admission (Adults $22.95, Senior 62+/Military $19.95, Child 3-12, $14.95)

Zoo Members and children 2 and under are free.

Trick or Treat Tables, Animal Ambassadors, Bouncy Houses, Arts & Crafts, and more.

All proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.

Need to Know Information:

- Animal Adventures and 10 am Giraffe Feeding will be closed during the event

- Bring your own treat bags

- Dress in your best costumes for a chance to win a golden ticket

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

20499 Oak Road East

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

www.alabamagulfcoastzoo.org

---

