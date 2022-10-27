Citronelle PD: Man fired shot at ex-girlfriend

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on two felony warrants.

Joshua Malcolm Skipper is charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of certain persons forbidden to carrying a pistol.

According to Citronelle police, the warrants stem from an incident that happened on Oct. 18 in Citronelle. Officers responded to a residence on North Fifth Street in reference to a 911 hang-up call and were told by the victim that Skipper, her ex-boyfriend, had fired a single shot at her inside her residence. The suspect had fled the scene when police arrived, authorities said. No injuries occurred from the discharging of the firearm.

Police said the victim and Skipper got into an argument inside her residence. Skipper allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim was able to duck as the suspect fired a single round towards her. The round missed the victim and penetrated the wall behind the victim, exited the residence and struck another residence next door, according to police.

No one was uninjured.

Police said additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information on Skipper’s whereabouts is asked to call the Citronelle Police Department.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.