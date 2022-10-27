Common Read/Common World Program at the University of South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Common Read/Common World program is excited to announce the 2022 - 2023 selection “Listening is an Act of Love: A Celebration of American Life from the StoryCorps Project” by editor Dave Isay.

First published in 2007, “Listening” was selected to support community building, fostering a sense of belonging, and encouraging our South Alabama Jaguars to take the time to truly listen to and get to know one another.

“Listening” fits the parameters established for USA’s Common Read; including the following:

Potential to engage students and spark discussion

Appeal to a wide range of students

Possibilities for classroom use, including the First Year Experience classes

Inclusion of cross-cultural education, awareness, knowledge, and sensitivity

Possibilities for campus programming

Relevance for student life

Other institutions who have used “Listening” include the University of Mississippi, UNC Charlotte, Iowa State University, University of Toledo, and Evergreen State College.

If you plan on utilizing this work in any of your fall classes, or are interested in partnering on programs related to this selection please contact us at commonread@southalabama.edu.

