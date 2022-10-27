Cooler weather has pecan farmers warming up for the harvest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As the weather cools off, farmers are beginning to harvest pecans.

B and B Pecan Company in Baldwin County started shaking the trees today to gather the crop.

“Every time we come here, we come to the pecan place to buy pecans for the year--and we really enjoy it,” said Fred Boudreaux.

“You’re in the peak of pecan season—so October starts it and for our orchard we’ll probably be done here in the next two weeks,” said Brett Bishop, grandson of all of them.

The Baldwin County farm has a long history. Sandra and Clarence Bishop opened the farm in 1956. It’s a family effort.

“All of my family helps out. Right now, my daughter Mona which I quit working at the bank to take care of her-- she’s here, my son Doug- he does work in the fields, and the third son is Dr. Bishop and he works in Daphne,” said Sandra Bishop.

The Bishops started with 5 acres, but now the farm has grown to 150 acres. Their grandson, Brett Bishop, is carrying on the legacy.

“I’ll do my best to keep it going- grow it and one day, hopefully pass the torch when I’m old-- pass it down to another generation,” stated Bishop.

They have the step-by-step process down.

“What we started first was we shook the tree to get the pecans on the ground. And then what we do is we sweep them into rows so after it’s swept, you get them all in a row, then you bring the harvester and it picks them all up and then it hits them like a golf ball up into a conveyor belt and then you dump them. And then the last part-- you saw was the grading. So you gotta grade them out and get all the bad out that you can. That way you have a very good pecan as the end product,” explained Bishop.

Normally, B and b harvests around 100 thousand pounds of pecans, but Bishop says he won’t be able to harvest that much this year on account of the weather.

“We went from two months of rain-- when we didn’t need all that rain-- to now we’re basically in a drought and the trees are in their final stages of opening-- and without water, they can’t go through that final stage- it’s unfortunate, but you can’t fight Mother Nature,” added Bishop.

Guests like Fred Boudreaux make sure they don’t miss out on harvest time. In fact, Boudreaux makes the trip from

“My wife is a fantastic cook and she makes great pecan pies,” Boudreaux added.

Bishop says he looks forward to distributing pecans in the community for years to come.

“I just want to make my family proud and keep the business going you know- and so that’s kinda my only goal- to just ensure that it keeps going on and on and hopefully get it to more generations.”

The owners say they anticipate their doors will be flooded with people over the next couple of weeks at the peak of the harvest.

---

