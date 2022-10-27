Daphne man asks judge to block child porn evidence gathered from cell phone

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Law enforcement investigators violated the Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights of a Daphne man accused of having child pornography, the defense argued in a court filing this week.

Stephen Linwood Richey, 69, faces a federal charge of sexual exploitation of a child. His attorney, John Beck, asked a federal judge to prohibit prosecutors from using evidence gathered from the defendant’s phone. He argued that the defendant was not truly acting voluntarily when he gave investigators the passcode to open the device.

The indictment stems from a Daphne police investigation into allegations that Richey had disturbing images of a young relative on his phone. According to court records, after Richey resisted a request that he surrender his phone in April, a police officer obtained a search warrant from a Daphne Municipal Court judge.

The police detective then asked Richey what the passcode was to open the phone, and the defendant provided it.

“Mr. Richey believed in a reasonably objective manner that the relinquishment of his passcode was required by the search warrant and under color of law and that his failure to comply with this demand might result in his immediate arrest,” Beck wrote in the court filing seeking to suppress the evidence.

However, Beck wrote, the search warrant did not cover the cell phone’s passcode.

“The demand for Mr. Richey’s cell phone passcode exceeded the permissible scope of the search warrant. …The search warrant did not authorize a requirement that Mr. Richey disclose his passcode in conjunction with the surrender of his device,” he wrote.

Beck compared Richey’s encounter with police to interactions between an officer and a driver during a traffic stop. “Will you step out the car please, ma’am?” and “May I have your license and registration?” are clearly understood to be commands, not requests, the attorney wrote.

“‘What’s that passcode?’ is not a choice, it’s a command, a command no different from the familiar, ‘what’s your name?’” Beck wrote.

U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer gave prosecutors until Nov. 10 to respond. If convicted, Richey faces a mandatory-minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.

