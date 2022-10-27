Deer trapped in sewer rescued by Troy Fire Department

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue.

According to the fire department, the C-shift was called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer.

A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the tight spot before being rescued.

C Shift with a below grade rescue a few nights ago! This deer found himself in a tight place with no way out! You never know what the next call will bring. The guys are always happy to help! Best job ever!! Posted by Troy Fire Department on Thursday, October 27, 2022

After being pulled out of the sewer and back onto solid ground, the deer is seen running off into the woods.

“You never know what the next call will bring,” the post added. “The guys are always happy to help!”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.