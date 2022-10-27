Dr. Caroline McGugin discusses risks and prevention of breast cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. One woman out of eight receives a breast cancer diagnosis.

Dr. Caroline McGugin of Mobile Bay OB-GYN visited FOX10 News Studios and spoke with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon about the risks of breast cancer, prevention and screenings.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.