Dr. Trey Fellers discusses new pacifier that promotes natural oral development

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pacifiers can go a long way helping soothe babies. But pacifiers are not always a good thing. They sometimes can have a negative effect on babies’ mouths.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Trey Fellers to learn more about a new revolutionary pacifier that promotes natural oral development.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.