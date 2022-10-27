Evening of Impact: 5 nonprofits each awarded $109K by Impact 100 Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five non-profits on the Eastern Shore received life-changing money Wednesday night. The group “Impact 100 Baldwin County” awarding more than half a million dollars to worthy causes, which aim to make a difference in the community.

Taking the stage at the Daphne Civic Center -- 10 non-profits in Baldwin County were trying to convince the group of women why they deserve a grant for $109,000.

Impact 100 Baldwin County carefully listened to the presentations by finalists in five categories -- ultimately making their decision who will get the money.

“Often times I come into the ‘Evening of Impact’ - thinking I knew exactly what I was going to vote. Then I get here and I listen to the presentations and I listen to the stories and I change my mind. Because Impact is all about the stories -- and it’s all about the people we are helping,” explained Lucy Smith, Impact 100 Baldwin County President.

It was also Impact 100′s 15th anniversary -- starting with one recipient of $82,000 awarded the first year -- to 5 grants totally $545,000 this year. They’ve come a long way -- all because of their members -- each woman donating a thousand dollars to go towards deserving grants.

After hearing what they had to say -- the members deliberated and with touch of an app voted for their favorite -- and just like that five checks were handed out $109,000 each.

“As I spoke in my speech some of our equipment is over 10 years old that was donated from the Mobile Fire-Rescue. So this equipment is going to allow us to have better technology to be able to serve our community in time of need,” said Chuck Hicks, Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department Asst. Chief.

“We’re excited -- the building is over 27 years old and it was founded by some men who had that vision of investing in the youth of that particular area. To get the grant is a blessing -- we’re doing it for the children for our babies,” said Tracie Brown & Sonya Smith, Ruff Wilson Youth Organization.

This year’s winners:

Lillian Recreational Park (Project- Parks and Recreation -The Heart of the Community)

Alabama Sheriff Youth Ranch - Baldwin County Boys Ranch (Project - Vocational Program for Ranchers)

Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department (Project - Protecting and Preparing for Growth)

Ecumenical Ministries (Project - Emmy’s Thrift Store Expansion)

Ruff Wilson Youth Organization (Project - Fortifying for the Future)

In the last 15 years -- the group has invested more than $5-million into Baldwin County -- and the more members they have -- they more money they can give out. If you’re interested in joining Impact 100 Baldwin County -- click here.

