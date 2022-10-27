Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Former Fugitive Files suspect arrested again

Latest charges include attempted murder
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larry Curry, a former FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect, is back in jail.

Curry was profiled back in the summer, which led to his arrest on a robbery charge.

Curry was arrested Wednesday by the Mobile Police Department SWAT and U.S. Marshals on numerous charges, including attempted murder.

He had just gotten out of Mobile County Metro Jail earlier this month and about a week later police say he stabbed his girlfriend multiple times and choked her.

In addition to attempted murder, he’s also facing domestic violence charges.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Five non-profits on the Eastern Shore received life-changing money Wednesday night. The group...
Evening of Impact: 5 nonprofits each awarded $109K by Impact 100 Baldwin County
Scientist urges diligence in protecting waters, marine life at 10th Annual Marine Environmental...
Scientist urges diligence in protecting waters, marine life at 10th Annual Marine Environmental Awards
Renowned author and national ambassador visits Bay Minette Middle School
Renowned author and national ambassador visits Bay Minette Middle School
Former Fugitive Files suspect arrested again
Former Fugitive Files suspect arrested again