Former Fugitive Files suspect arrested again

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Larry Curry, a former FOX10 News Fugitive Files suspect, is back in jail.

Curry was profiled back in the summer, which led to his arrest on a robbery charge.

Curry was arrested Wednesday by the Mobile Police Department SWAT and U.S. Marshals on numerous charges, including attempted murder.

He had just gotten out of Mobile County Metro Jail earlier this month and about a week later police say he stabbed his girlfriend multiple times and choked her.

In addition to attempted murder, he’s also facing domestic violence charges.

