iHeart Media weekend rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -iHeart Media gives us the rundown on this weekend’s events.

GREATER GULF STATE FAIR- Fri Oct 28- Sun Nov 6, The Grounds, West Mobile

The Fair is back, with the Midway, the KidzWay, Royal Hanneford Circus, pig races, and more! Entertainment on the Grandstand includes Sister Hazel (Sat Oct 29 at 7), Micah Tyler (Wed Nov 2 at 7), and Elle King (Fri Nov 4 at 7). The rodeo is set for Sat Nov 5 at 6pm and Sun Nov 6 at 2pm.

CLICK HERE

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR- Thurs Oct 20- Sun Oct 30, Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds

Eleven great nights of entertainment, food, rides and fun for the whole family. Entertainment includes “The Beach Buoys” – Tribute to The Beach Boys Thursday at 3:30 and 7pm; White Tie Rock Ensemble – Tribute To Van Halen & Styx Friday at 7:30pm; and Parmalee Saturday at 7:30pm. The Pensacola Interstate Fair has been selected as one of Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 Events for the month of October. CLICK HERE

MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER WALKS:

Join us in the fight against breast cancer with the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Put on something pink… and let’s walk together to improve the lives of breast cancer patients and their families.

MAKING STRIDES OF SOUTH ALABAMA- Sat 7am, Spanish Plaza Park, downtown Mobile

The Walk is at a new location this year, Spanish Plaza Park in downtown Mobile. CLICK HERE

MAKING STRIDES OF PENSACOLA- Sat 8am, Seville Square, downtown Pensacola CLICK HERE

MOBTOWN MAC DOWN Mac & Cheese Cookoff- Sat 11am-5pm, USA Mitchell Center North Lawn, USA campus, Mobile

The event will be family friendly with music, food vendors, football, games for the young and the young at heart, and LOTS of mac and cheese. The proceeds of Mac Down benefit The Cookery Project, a local nonprofit dedicated to instilling healthy eating habits in economically disadvantaged children and adolescents as well as youth with disabilities in South Alabama. CLICK HERE

BOO AT BELLINGRATH- Sat 1pm-6pm, Bellingrath Gardens, Theodore

Dress up your little ghosts and goblins and enjoy an evening of Halloween fun at Bellingrath! The Gardens will be filled with spooky and fun inflatables, and local businesses and organizations will set up numerous treat stations to hand out candy and trinkets to guests of all ages! CLICK HERE

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.