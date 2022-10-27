Mobile Police: Looking for Rapper Turned Armed Robber

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police tells FOX10 News Fugitive Files, a local rapper will have to face the music for using a gun to rob a woman.

Take a good look at 19 year old Dennis Lamar III. He’s also known as “Den Den” to fans of his rap. Lamar and two women were trying to help another woman sell her Play Station 4, when the group decided to take a break at Rickarby Park on D-I-P. They got a pizza, but some time during lunch, investigators say Lamar became an armed robber, instead of a rapper. He pulled a gun on the woman, demanded the gaming console, and to empty her pockets. The woman complied, and Lamar, and the two women then drove off, leaving the victim in the park.

Here’s a description of DENNIS LAMAR III, or “Den Den.” He’s 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, so he shouldn’t be hard to spot. However, if you have seen Lamar, or know where he is, don’t approach him. Call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline instead, at 251-208-7211. When you call, you won’t have to leave your name.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.