MPD: Man shoots victim during argument

George Walker
George Walker(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George Walker, allegedly shot the male victim after an argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Walker’s bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Impact 100 Baldwin County awards grants to nonprofit groups
