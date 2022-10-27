MPD: Man shoots victim during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George Walker, allegedly shot the male victim after an argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Walker’s bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning.

