One rescued from house after early morning fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An early morning house fire this morning at the corner of Forest Oaks Drive and Kaiser Ct sends one person to the hospital.

A neighbor made an emergency call stating they believed someone was trapped inside. Mobile Fire was able to rescue one person from inside the home who is believed to be a 70-year-old blind man. The man was transported to the hospital with no word on his condition.

We are working to get additional information from Mobile Fire Rescue and will update this article when it is available.

