Recipe: Turkey Meatball Sliders

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds Butterball Ground Turkey

2 cups Rouses Whole Wheat French Bread, crust removed and cut into ½-inch pieces

½ cup fat-free PET Milk

1 large Rouses Egg, beaten

1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic

¼ cup finely chopped onion

1 bunch freshly chopped Italian parsley

1 teaspoon ground oregano

½ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

½ cup fresh whole-milk ricotta cheese

1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

½ teaspoon cracked black pepper

2 jars Rouses Pasta Sauce, your choice of flavor

12 whole wheat slider buns

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF.

2. Place cut-up bread in a bowl and add milk to saturate the bread. Squeeze gently to remove excess milk.

3. Add ground turkey, egg, garlic, onion, parsley, oregano, cheeses, salt and pepper. Mix until all ingredients are combined. Form into meatballs the size of a golf ball or as big as a baseball (about 12).

4. Place meatballs on greased cookie sheet and place sheet in the preheated oven. Cook for 30 minutes, or until golden brown. When cooked, remove meatballs from oven and place them into warmed pasta sauce in a pan on the stovetop; simmer for 15-20 minutes.

5. To serve, place one meatball in each slider bun and top with a little sauce.

---

