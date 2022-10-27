Renowned author and national ambassador visits Bay Minette Middle School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette Middle School students had a special guest stop by today.

But he’s not just any guest-- he’s hailing from Washington, D.C.’s Library of Congress.

Author and speaker Jason Reynolds brought a message of hope-- that every person has a story worth sharing.

Reynolds became the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature for the Library of Congress in 2020. Now, he spotlight small cities across the nation.

“I think at the end of the day, we put a lot of emphasis on our major cities-- and that’s fine, but there are also young people everywhere. I feel like we should show up in those places, too,” said Reynolds.

FOX’s Lenise Ligon emceed the assembly along with student ambassadors Starla Chapman and Jy’Quan Benjamin.

“It’s crazy that our small town in Alabama got to have this opportunity- and me specifically and Jy’Quan got this opportunity to interview him,” said Chapman.

Chapman says she began reading his books last year-- long before she found out he would be visiting Bay Minette Middle School.

“I have read his book,” Chapman added. “’Ghost’ was one of my favorite ones.”

Benjamin says Reynolds’ ability to relate to students is something he’ll never forget.

“I was a little nervous at first [to interview him] and got to meet him-- and when I found out his personality and stuff, I was less nervous than before,” stated Benjamin.

“I am honored and proud to be an ambassador to interview Jason,” added Benjamin.

Reynolds shared his own story, as students flocked to him to ask question, receive advice, and give him a high-five.

Every middle school student left with their very own signed copy of one of Reynold’s books.

“If I show up in your town, it’s because I love you,” said Reynolds. “And if I don’t show up in your town-- I still love you, I just haven’t gotten there yet.”

---

