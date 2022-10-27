Schools in Mobile County took part in worldwide literacy campaign, Read for the Record

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Schools around Mobile participated in Jumpstart’s worldwide reading literacy campaign, Read for the Record.

Read for the Record is the world’s largest shared reading experience to celebrate and shine a light on early literacy.

Students at Hutchens Elementary School dressed up in their dream careers for the event.

This year’s book, “Nigel and the Moon” is a story about a young boy who dreams big, but is too scared to share his dreams — but eventually does, thanks to Nigel’s community helping him build up confidence in who he is!

Special guests from around the community came out to read the book to preschool through second-grade classes.

Guest readers spoke about their jobs and what they do, while students shared what they want to be when they grow up.

The principal of Hutchens Elementary, Brittney Fillingim said the book’s message of dreaming big and being whatever you want to be when you grow up...is one she wants to spread to her students.

“Students, they are just excited, they have big goals, big dreams and so today is just bringing them into the building and sharing that experience with them,” said Fillingim

“It was a lot of fun, kids are all dressed today in costumes in jobs they want to be, and the book kind of played into that, talking about the different things this little boy dreamed, so it’s always fun to get out in schools and visit the children and read them a story,” said Mike Herndon, guest speaker, and Public Relations Specialist, MCPSS.

Some of the guest readers, like the Alabama State Troopers, also showed off their equipment to students.

The principal said today was all about dreaming big and the importance of learning to read.

Over 2 million readers and thousands of classrooms, libraries, and communities came together to celebrate early literacy.

