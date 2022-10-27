Scientist urges diligence in protecting waters, marine life at 10th Annual Marine Environmental Awards

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks with a love for marine life and the environment gathered to share a meal and a mission at the 10th Annual Marine Environmental Awards Luncheon.

Each year, the Dauphin Island Sea Lab presents awards to one individual and one organization.

Angus Cooper received the Gulf Coast Environmental Excellence Award and the Alabama Wildlife Federation was given the Gulf Coast Marine Environmental Leadership Award.

Keynote speaker Dr. David Gillo says he’s been involved in the oceans of the world for 40 years.

Gillo is director of special projects at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and one the first scientists to use robots and vehicles to explore the sea floor.

He also co-led an expedition to create the first-ever detailed map of the Titanic shipwreck.

On Wednesday, he reminded people to be diligent when it comes to protecting our waters

“I think it’s so important. If you want to know what’s going on, you can look right here,” he said. “I think we have a tendency to think what’s in our own backyard can’t be important. What’s being done here today is as important as what’s being done anywhere else on the planet.”

Gillo urged locals to refrain from littering in the water and being careful to dispose of pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and plastics.

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab offers several educational programs about protecting local waters and marine life.

