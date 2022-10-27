The following information was found on their website:

Don’t you hate going to a hair store and trying on hair units while everyone shopping can be a spectator? We do too. That’s why we made Sugar Me Lace & Mink Bar. Our goal is to allow our customers a private setting where there are no spectators and no insecurities. Just sit back, relax and get fabulous.

Tracey Morgan is the founder and CEO of Sugar Me Lace & Mink Bar. As a cancer survivor, she knows what it’s like to go through the struggles of chemotherapy and the life altering changes to the mental and physical stability of a cancer patient. Cancer threatened more than just her life, but also the life of her unborn son. Through nothing but grace, they both came through survivors. But cancer eats away at more than the inside. Tracey didn’t want to look like what she was going through. Hair units and lashes helped her to feel just a bit more human throughout the process of chemo. For those that struggle with the hair loss of chemo, stress, alopecia, or any other hair loss condition, Tracey had you in mind when creating the dream of Sugar Me Lace & Mink Bar.

In Memory of all the family members lost to the battle with cancer. A special place reserved in our hearts for the late Tamara Shontell Robinson.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.