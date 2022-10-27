Weekend rain likely

(WALA) - Things stay dry and cool in the short term, with a really good chance of rain returning for the weekend.

Scattered showers should develop late Friday night and into early Saturday morning. A slow-moving low-pressure system will bring us an elevated chance of rain throughout the day Saturday. We expect 1 to 2 inches of rain in most areas. In the meantime, expect mostly skies and dry conditions on your Friday.

The cooler mornings will return with lows in the low 50s Friday morning.

The tropics are fairly active in the Atlantic. We are watching an elongated trough in the southwestern Atlantic. This feature as a medium chance of development as it heads north towards a more unfavorable environment. Another low-pressure area is expected to form in the Caribbean and head west northwest this weekend. We do not expect local impacts from these systems.

