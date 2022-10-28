15 students in Mobile get an opportunity to “shop with a cop” at Academy Sports

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Academy Sports in Mobile hosted a very special event Thursday as 15 students got a chance to shop with a cop.

The sporting goods store teamed up with several law enforcement organizations to give away a total of 15-hundred-dollars for students to go shopping.

Each student got a hundred dollars to buy anything they wanted as they shopped with an officer.

One parent said her son had his sights on a special gift.

“He’s counting his money, so he knows that he has a certain amount to spend. That punching bag is number one on his list. Whatever he chooses, he’s got it on his mind. So I told him to go for it,” Hydreca Brewster said.

The store is also giving 500 dollars to the Mobile Cops for Kids program for new sports equipment for kids in the area.

---

