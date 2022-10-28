ALDOT closing eastbound Bankhead tunnel today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT will be closing the eastbound entrance to Bankhead Tunnel today from 9:30am - 11:00am to do more electrical repair work due to an oversized truck damaging a control box

