Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

ALDOT closing eastbound Bankhead tunnel today

(ALDOT)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT will be closing the eastbound entrance to Bankhead Tunnel today from 9:30am - 11:00am to do more electrical repair work due to an oversized truck damaging a control box

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Medical Cannabis in Baldwin County
Fairhope City Council drops medical marijuana vote
New evidence in 40-year-old cold case
Vehicle of Alabama man missing since 1983 found in Coosa River
Vigil held in Robertsdale honoring loved ones lost to violent crimes
Vigil held in Robertsdale honoring loved ones lost to violent crimes
MCSO: Three relatives arrested as search for murder suspect continues
MCSO: Three relatives arrested as search for murder suspect continues