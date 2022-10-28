The Annual Magnolia Run in Magnolia Springs

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Runners, walkers and those who enjoy the outdoors are sure to have a blast participating in the Magnolia Run, Presented by Baldwin County Sewer Services on Saturday, November 5 in Magnolia Springs, Alabama.

The Magnolia Run is a 5K Run, 5K Race/Walk and 1 Mile Fun Run that welcomes around 250 participants and takes place in Magnolia Springs down a beautiful scenic route with majestic oak branch canopies overhanging the road, lovely azaleas, flowering plants, and historic homes. A portion of each runner registration will be donated to Turkey Take Out. This run is stroller and dog friendly.

· Early Packet Pickup – Saturday, October 29 at the Magnolia Springs Community Hall, 9 am – 4 pm.

· Onsite Registration and Packet Pickup 6:30 – 7:30 am

· 5K Run/Walk begins at 8:00 am

· 1 Mile Fun Run begins at 9:00 am

· Awards immediately following

South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce

Southbaldwinchamber.com

200 N Alston St.

Foley, AL, 36535

To sign up go to https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/MagnoliaSprings/MagnoliaRun5k

