Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Atmore woman dies in crash

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 57-year-old Atmore woman died Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said Patricia Allen Helton was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. According to troopers with ALEA, Helton was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck occurred around 2:40 p.m. Thursday on Bell Fork Road, about eight miles northeast of Atmore in Escambia County, according to ALEA.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Town hall meeting to bring awareness about dangers of deadly drug
Local leaders hold town hall meeting about the dangers of the deadly drug, fentanyl
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Second Annual BCH Classic
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Second Annual BCH Classic
Pepsi SoundStage: Jenna McClelland performs “You Should Let Her”
Pepsi SoundStage: Jenna McClelland performs “You Should Let Her”
Importance of innovation in the fight against breast cancer
Importance of innovation in the fight against breast cancer