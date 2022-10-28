Firefighters set to serve 6,000 pounds of sausage at fundraiser in Baldwin County

ELBERTA, Ala. (WALA) - One community in Baldwin County is rolling up their sleeves to cook 6,000 pounds of sausage. Elberta is raising money for the Volunteer Fire Department-- and FOX10′s Ashlyn Nichols swung by to see how the set up was going.

Folks are already filing the empty lawn with tables and tents as they gear up for the Elberta German Sausage Festival on Saturday.

“We’re in good faith the weather is gonna hold out. We’re gonna have a good day-- we got thousand pounds of sausage. We got beers on ice as you can see behind us. Just hoping for a good day and a good turnout,” said Frank Stewart, Deputy Chief of Elberta Fire Department.

Twice a year, Elberta rallies behind the city’s fire department-- staffed with 25 volunteers. The first festival is held the last Saturday in March, while the second happens the last Saturday in October.

“This helps pay for some of our supplies. The fuel expenses we do with our vehicles and just all the equipment that we get. We try to get nice equipment to provide for the good of the community,” said Stewart.

The community yields constant support.

“They do an awesome job. I think it’s great for them to be volunteers and I encourage everyone if you haven’t been to this--please come and please support them,” said Charlotte Blasingame.

Vendors come from across the state-- for most, like Daryl Pichoff, this isn’t their first time at the festival

“I come twice a year to do the festival. I’m with Sweet Bee Farm-- I’m a local beekeeper,” said Pichoff.

Pichoff says there’s something for everyone.

“You’ll see a lot of unique items-- a lot of good food. The sausage is wonderful.”

It will be all hands on deck as firefighters serve 6 thousand pounds of sausage-- which, Blasingame says, is predicted to be sold out by 2 p.m. the day of the festival.

“We cook everything on the grill here- everything is made by farm fresh since day one they’re big supporters and we can’t thank them enough,” added Stewart.

The festival begins Saturday, Oct. 29-- rain or shine. It goes on until dusk.

Admission is free- but guests are encouraged to have some cash to enjoy all that sausage.

