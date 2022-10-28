The Forgotten Freedom Fighters at Prospect Bluff

SUMATRA, Fla. (WCTV) - It is a story that WCTV has been following for years. A team of federal archeologists has been working to uncover the hidden history of Prospect Bluff, an area deep in the Apalachicola National Forest that once served as a beacon of hope for hundreds of escaped slaves and native Americans who were eventually trained as military soldiers by the British during the War of 1812.

For the first time in more than 200 years, several descendants of those escaped slaves, also known as “maroons,” returned to the location where their ancestors found freedom.

“I never, never thought I would have been sitting here today,” said Akilah Talebah Jaramogi. “Seeing the forest as sacred, seeing the rivers as sacred because that is the escape route that our ancestors took.”

Depiction of Seminole war leader Abraham who was at Prospect Bluff as a young man and was trained by the British. He escaped an explosion that killed hundreds and went on to continue fighting the Americans for decades as a leader of the Black Seminoles. (State Archives of Florida)

Jaramogi made the 3-thousand-mile pilgrimage from Trinidad in the Caribbean this past July. She visited the 16-acre plot of land that her ancestors once lived on before leaving aboard a British military ship in 1816.

The forgotten freedom fighters, as they are aptly known, now have blood relatives that span the globe.

“This is really quite exciting for the onion skin to be peeled back,” Tina Dunkley told reporter Katie Kaplan. “It feels like a part of my soul and identity is being returned.”

Dunkley is also a descendant of maroons and the author of the book ‘The Merikins - The Forgotten Freedom Fighters In The War Of 1812.’

There are several different sites in North America where the British fleet trained escaped slaves and natives. However, Prospect Bluff, or the Negro Fort as it was also known, had all but been forgotten.

In American history, the area is better known as Fort Gadsden, a smaller American military post established on the old site several years after the British left.

“It’s just kind of like an urban legend or urban myth, that there was a fort that at one time where they resisted slavery and the blacks, and native Americans gathered there,” said descendant Thomas Mitchell who resides in the Big Bend.

The original site was rediscovered following Hurricane Michael in 2018 when whipping winds overturned trees and unearthed artifacts snarled within their roots.

WCTV cameras were there in 2019 when a team of archeologists from Florida State University excavated the exposed roots and ground and discovered musket balls and other 19th-century artifacts.

WCTV cameras were there in 2019 when a team of archeologists from Florida State University excavated the site discovering musket balls and other 19th-century artifacts. (WCTV)

In the four years since the storm, federal archeologists have been hard at work.

“We’re seeing things that nobody has seen at this fort for over 200 years,” said Dawn Lawrence, the Heritage Program Manager for the National Forest in Florida.

By using radar scans of the 16-acre plot of land, they discovered wooden posts preserved in the ground and the remnants of an old moat. They are still hoping to locate the village site that is estimated to have served roughly a thousand people who once sought safety.

“We don’t know about the everyday lives of the people that were here trying to make a community, that were making a space for themselves here despite all threats, despite all the danger around them,” explained Jeffrey Shanks, an archeologist for the National Park Service.

The July visit was a rare opportunity for those who spend their days looking back in time.

“It is not every day where archaeologists, in particular, get to connect to living descendants,” added Lawrence.

“Being able to help give them get some of their story back... for me, that is what makes this so incredibly powerful,” said Shanks.

For the first time in more than 200 years, several descendants of escaped slaves-turned-soldiers, also known as "maroons," returned to the location where their ancestors found freedom at Prospect Bluff. Circa 2022 (WCTV)

For living descendants like Jaramogi, this is the first step in a long journey to fill in the holes of history.

“Let it no longer be the forgotten freedom fighters. Let it no longer be a forgotten story,” she said. “Let it be, you know, incorporated into the history books.”

It is something that she believes those who came before her would be proud of.

“All I am hearing is, ‘Well done, my child. Well done, my child. Well done, my child,’ she added.” “And I say, ‘Thank you,’ to them in return.”

The site is considered by some as the beginning of the Civil Rights movement. It has been listed in the National Underground Railroad’s ‘Network to Freedom Program.’

Lawrence said she is working to connect with other descendants and is planning new, correlating interpretive centers at Prospect Bluff and across the ocean in Trinidad, where hundreds of the marooners settled.

Eventually, the group hopes to memorialize hundreds of people who stayed behind after the British left and are believed to have died in a fiery attack by American forces.

In August, a new interpretive sign was erected that allows the viewer to look through the etched glass and see the “ghostly” outline of a British structure that once stood on the land, said Lawrence.

The site, which has been closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, is now open to the public on select Saturdays and includes news interpretive material created by The National Forest Service. (WCTV)

The site, which has been closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, is now open to the public on select Saturdays. The National Forest Service will announce when it is open on its Facebook page, said Lawrence.

Jaramogi has established a Facebook page called the ‘Merikin Heritage Foundation,’ which she hopes will help her to connect with other marron descendants, now known as ‘Merikins’ derived from the word American, around the world.

