Greater Gulf State Fair opens Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s that time of year -- The Greater Gulf State Fair is making a return. Gates open Friday at 4 p.m. out at The Grounds.

Organizers are already reporting record ticket sales and say they expect upwards of 150,000 people to come through the fair before next weekend.

“Back bigger than ever -- we have right around 60 rides. More on-grounds entertainment than we’ve ever had before. We have three nights of music instead of the two nights of music that we previously had,” said Josh Woods, Great Gulf State Fair Executive Director.

With more people and ongoing construction on Zeigler Boulevard (between University and Cody Road) -- be prepared for some possible delays getting there. Mobile Police are already gearing up -- as they’ll be in charge of traffic control.

“The first weekend -- everyone wants to go after the football game and with it being Halloween weekend -- it’s normally a busy weekend,” said Cpl. Ryan Blakely, Mobile Police.

While the Zeigler entrance is open -- you’ll likely want to avoid Zeigler between University and Cody Road altogether. Instead if you’re coming from the west take Howells Ferry Road entering between Schillinger and Cody Road. And from the east -- Howells Ferry or Overlook to Howells Ferry. Officers will be directing you where to enter and park.

“We do want to let people know our east side Zeigler gates are open, Cody Road is obviously open, but we also have a Howells Ferry Road entrance so turn right off of Schillinger on Howells Ferry and you can’t miss us -- we’re on the right,” said Woods.

“Just be patient - everyone has somewhere to be but don’t be in a big hurry to get there, anticipate backups with people trying to get into one location from multiple entrances,” said Cpl. Blakely.

And even though it might take some extra time to get there -- those funnel cakes alone are worth it!!! And starting Friday -- you have 10 days to get in on the food, the rides, and non-stop live entertainment!

“Rodeo action on the final weekend -- we have something for everybody. Maybe that’s not your thing -- we have plenty of on-grounds acts for you to go get a corndog and watch people blow glass, or we have magicians, we have a full circus. We have a lot going on,” said Woods.

Other things to know -- they’ll be enforcing a “clear bag policy” this year. If you have a diaper bag -- they’ll need to do a search before allowing you in.

Meanwhile, you can still purchase discounted tickets online -- until four o’clock Friday, October 28th when gates open. Otherwise, you can purchase tickets here on site.

---

